Marjorie Taylor Greene Applauds Jewish Couple Carrying Semi-Automatic Rifles at Wedding, “It’s Real”

Nachman Mostofsky, Executive Director and Vice President of the organization Amariah, shared a wedding photo of a newly married Orthodox Jewish couple in Lakewood, New Jersey. The young bride and groom are smiling at each other while holding semiautomatic guns.

Mostofsky, who describes himself as an “American Conservative and Zionist,” reported that “The photo is not AI. It’s real.” He added: “Because Orthodox Jews have had enough of liberals allowing antisemites to attack us. Mazel tov to the young couple!”

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) replied: “This is GREAT! Mazel Tov!!”

Below is a photo of Mostofsky with former President Donald Trump whom Mostofsky refered to as “the future Two-Time Champion!”

Greene is not the only MAGA loyalist to support Mostofsky and Amariah, (אֲמַרְיָה) which means in Hebrew, “promised by God.”

The organization, which teaches Zionism and “Strong Republic American Exceptionalism” promotes endorsements from MAGA supporters including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, both of whom have traveled to Jerusalem with Amariah.

Note about the Lakewood Orthodox community: In November, Rabbi Avi Schnall, a former registered Republican, won a state Assembly seat as a Democrat in the 30th Legislative District in Monmouth and Ocean counties. He beat four-term incumbent GOP Assembly Ned Thomson “by a comfortable 11,400-vote margin. Voter turnout topped 30% in the district, high for an off-year election.”

Ben Dworkin, director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship, said of Schnall’s anomalous win: “The leadership of that constituency made a specific decision to put one of its own in the Legislature. But they did not want to be in the Republican minority. And so, even though they are part of a deep red Ocean County, they rallied behind Rabbi Avi Schnall to elect him as a Democrat.”