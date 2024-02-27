Kari Lake Urges GOP To Sue Democrats Before Election, “Playing Lawfare”

Conservative political commentator Lou Dobbs interviewed MAGA Arizona senatorial candidate Kari Lake live from the influential CPAC conference. Acknowledging the recent resignation of Ronna McDaniel from her position as chairperson of the Republican National Committee, Dobbs revealed that he’s still worried that the Republican Party “isn’t organized well enough… around America First policies.”

[Note: Lake is running against Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego for the seat of incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I), who has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election.]

Lake tried to assure Dobbs that several state GOP offices are organized well and notes the newly elected chairperson in Arizona, Gina Swoboda, whom Lake says “cares deeply about election integrity.” Lake added: “She understands it. She is playing lawfare, which is what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to fight like THEY fight.”

[NOTE: “Lawfare is the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent, or to deter an individual’s usage of their legal rights.”]

.@KariLake: “We’re seeing @AZGOP is in good hands now. We just elected a new chair. @GinaSwoboda cares deeply about election integrity. She understands it. She is playing lawfare, which is what we've got to do. We've got to fight like THEY fight.” pic.twitter.com/JZh6pEBD59 — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) February 26, 2024

Lake, who still has not conceded that she lost the 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, added: “And we got to sue these people before they rig the elections.”

Lake admitted to Dobbs that “We’re having a lot of cases, a lot of them are moving through, we haven’t had one that, you know, breaks the dam but I think one of them will. I really do [between] now and then.”

Note: Lake filed a lawsuit in April 2022 that alleged that the electronic ballot tabulation systems used during the gubernatorial election were not trustworthy.

In October 2023, a federal appeals court tossed out the lawsuit and said Lake’s “claims didn’t show ‘a plausible inference that their individual votes in future elections will be adversely affected by the use of electronic tabulation, particularly given the robust safeguards in Arizona law, the use of paper ballots, and the post-tabulation retention of those ballots.'”