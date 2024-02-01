Kamala Harris’s Husband Hits South Carolina, “I’m Still Enraged”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has landed in South Carolina, where the 2024 South Carolina Democratic primary will be held on Saturday, February 3.

With the photos below, Emhoff reports: “I got to see a lot of South Carolina recently, and I’m excited for massive turn out at the first in the nation primary on February 3. Let’s do this!”

From the Palmetto State, 63 delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be allocated to presidential candidates.

A new Emerson College Polling survey of South Carolina found: “69% of Democratic Primary voters plan to vote for President Joe Biden, while 5% support Dean Phillips, and 3% support Marianne Williamson. Twenty-two percent are undecided.”

The survey also revealed that 62% of Democrats and 48% of independents oppose South Carolina’s law that bans most abortions after six weeks.

Expect Emhoff to talk about reproductive rights in South Carolina, as he often does on social media and during interviews.

I chatted with @Esquire to talk about how reproductive freedom is a crucial right for all Americans, and why it’s important for men to support women in the fight to restore abortion access.https://t.co/5erE1EA1Qs — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 26, 2024

He recently told the men’s lifestyle magazine Esquire: “It’s important for men to support women in the fight to restore abortion access.” He added, “I look at this issue as a father, as a son, as a husband, and I’m still enraged” about the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Everything's on the line in this election. pic.twitter.com/SEEAioLNA2 — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) January 24, 2024

As Emroff said in the speech above at a Restore Roe event: “As a father, as a husband, as a son, but also as a longtime lawyer who really cares about the rule of law, I know that everything’s on the line.” He vowed to “spend every day between now and November 5 to do everything I can to re-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

As polls indicate, Biden is expected to sail through with South Carolina Democrats, but the state — which hasn’t voted Democrat in a presidental election since 1976 — represents a hurdle for the Biden-Harris ticket in the general election.