Ex-New York Times Writer Accused of “Gaslighting” On Biden Narrative

by in Daily Edition | February 20, 2024

President Biden, photo: The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Prediction pundit Nate Silver is making news with a call for President Joe Biden to make more public appearances, insinuating that the Biden team is shielding its man from scrutiny in broad daylight, worried that a gaffe attributable to his age could emerge from an event.

“Biden is out of excuses,” Silver writes, asserting that the president’s age is a “disqualifying prospect” that, along with Trump’s “disqualifying features,” is reason for “Biden to stand down.”

Silver’s suggestion that Biden quit is based on the former New York Times writer‘s notion that Biden is unable “to run a normal reelection campaign — meaning things like conduct a Super Bowl interview.” It’s a curious charge, critics say, since Biden has been active and his schedule is publicly available.

If the public doesn’t see as much of Biden as it does of his rival Donald Trump selling gold sneakers, that is due to a choice made by the media, Biden defenders say.

Speaking back to Silver’s accusation, the tweet below wonders why Silver is “gaslighting” on the Biden narrative, citing Biden’s “20 public events and 10 press conferences or gaggles this month” already, while also performing his other presidential duties.

Silver, who like most pundits predicted a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016, got some blowback for his certainty. Predictably, Silver’s prognostication record took some hits:

The Biden should step-down ship “has sailed” writes another commenter taking apart Silver’s late substitution plan, noting the challenge of getting a new candidate up to the needed name recognition level before November.

Super Bowl recusal aside, another commenter points out Biden’s full docket, wondering how the narrative of his purported unavailability gets its fuel — when the reality doesn’t support it.

In early February, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates claimed Biden was as active — or more so — that many former presidents, telling Politico that the perception was divorced from the facts: “President Biden is crisscrossing the country at a rate that often exceeds his predecessors’ travel schedules,” Bates said, “talking to the American people about their lives and the issues that matter most to them.”

Big fundraising numbers for the Biden-Harris campaign also appear to signal a measure of satisfaction with the ticket among Democrats, yet these still produce bifurcated headlines like this at CNN: Biden draws in $42 million in January amid a fresh round of Democratic handwringing.

That article says the handwringing is “over the campaign’s operations, low polling and a fresh spotlight on Biden’s age and memory in the wake of special counsel Robert Hur’s report.”

[Dems are already warning that Hur’s upcoming congressional testimony will play in the media like 48 hours of free advertising for Trump, as Hur — a Republican Trump appointee — is expected to expound on his report’s “gratuitous” Biden commentary.]

Frustration with the media from Biden supporters runs deep. They see an irresponsible propensity to create a false equivalence between Trump and Biden in what they characterize as a disingenuous, harmful stab at “fairness.”

The New York Times publisher A. G. Sulzberger felt the need to answer to the charge, telling Reuters in an interview that Biden “is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office.”

Sulzberger said the Times had “reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.” He also said: “We are not saying that this is the same as Trump’s five court cases or that they are even. They are different.”

Dissatisfaction with mainstream media coverage is perhaps the only thing Biden and Trump have in common. Trump consistently rails against media, most especially the “failing New York Times,” for what he characterizes as “unfair” coverage.