Prime Minister Condemns GOP Senators: “Ronald Reagan Turning In His Grave”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the Republican U.S. Senators who yesterday voted against a bipartisan bill that would have provided $60 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine as it continues its war against Russia which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Tusk wrote on X: “Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us to win back our freedom and independence, must be turning in his grave today. Shame on you.”

[Note: In 1987, “two years before the collapse of communist regimes across Eastern Europe, President Ronald Reagan lifted all U.S. sanctions against Poland.” Reagan famously said: “We’ve learned that isolationism never was and never will be an acceptable response to tyrannical governments with an expansionist intent.”]

The new leader of Poland is arresting political opponents and owes his country’s security to the generosity of mine.



He might consider showing some appreciation, or at least toning down his own authoritarian impulses. https://t.co/MXhyalPYrK — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 8, 2024

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-WV), who opposes sending more aid and support for Ukraine, replied to Tusk: “The new leader of Poland is arresting political opponents and owes his country’s security to the generosity of mine. He might consider showing some appreciation, or at least toning down his own authoritarian impulses.”

Vance’s “arresting political opponents” charge presumably refers to Polish authorities taking two MPs into custody.

Note: Prior to becoming Prime Minister in 2023, Tusk was President of the European Council from 2014 to 2019. During his tenure, in 2017, Tusk wrote an open letter to the 27 European Union heads of state which stated that the Trump administration presented a threat to the EU “on a par with a newly assertive China, an aggressive Russia and wars, terror and anarchy in the Middle East and Africa.”

Note: Poland has given Ukraine humanitarian and military assistance and taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees. According to CNN, “Around 78% of Poland’s direct support for Ukraine goes to refugee costs – $17 billion out of nearly $22 billion.”