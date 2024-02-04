Dem. Congressman Slams VP’s “Respect” for Trump Supporters

Trying to blaze a trail that diverges from the failed strategy of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who famously called a portion of Donald Trump‘s followers “deplorables,” former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (1993-2001) told CNN in an interview this week that he “respects” Donald Trump’s supporters.

Gore explained: “I think it’s really important in this campaign season for people to maintain respect for his supporters. Many of them are using Trump as a vehicle to express their anger and don’t think things have been going in the right direction.”

Gore’s kumbaya approach, while appealing to a noble ideal, ignores the reality on the ground, opponents say — and he was upbraided for his puported naivete by realpolitik Dems like U.S. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA).

Lieu, who was born in Taiwan, replied to Gore: “I respect Trump voters. Except those that tell me to go back to my country. Or attacked our Capitol. Or jam their interpretation of religion down my throat. Or tell me climate change is a Chinese hoax. Or don’t believe in democracy. Otherwise, sure, I respect all voters.”

The case that Gore’s approach won’t work might be predetermined in his own electoral history. During his 2000 presidential campaign, Gore was known to “eschew a partisan appeal” and often chose not to attack Republicans who had controlled Congress for the past six years even though there were many “promising targets” according to political scientist Gerald M. Pomper.

Pomper’s scholarly work on the 2000 election suggests Gore’s “appeal to the political center and to the undecided voters gathered there” cost him the election he lost to George W. Bush. (SCOTUS, which ultimately decided Bush v. Gore after Gore won the popular vote, also bears some responsibility.)