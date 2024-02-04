Trump-Endorsed Candidate Fights to Get on Ballot, “Made for Reality TV”

Former President Donald Trump and MAGA Senatorial candidate Kari Lake have endorsed Abraham “Abe” Hamadeh in the crowded Congressional District 8 race in Arizona. Hamadeh, a U.S. Army veteran and former prosecutor, is running for the seat of incumbent Republican Rep. Debbie Lasko, who is retiring and not running for re-election.

Trump wrote that he’s giving Hamadeh “my Complete and Total Endorsement” and vows that the congressional candidate “will never let you down!”

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨



Thank you Mr. President, I can’t wait to fight alongside you to restore the America we love.



“President Donald Trump endorses Abe Hamadeh for Congress” pic.twitter.com/U9e0lVG53b — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 8, 2023

Yesterday, Lake encouraged her supporters on X to “help get Hamadeh on the ballot. It only takes two minutes!”

[Note: To sign a candidate petition in Arizona, a person must be a registered voter and must provide authenticating information like a driver’s license that matches the information in their voter record.]

According to Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Republican candidates running for the Congressional District 8 need a minimum of 1,692 signatures.

Help get President Trump & Kari Like endorsed Abe Hamadeh on the ballot.



It only takes two minutes!



Together, we can Make Arizona Great Again ! https://t.co/6QzHQM6Jl0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 4, 2024

Hamadeh, like Trump and Lake, is an election denier who contests his loss in the 2022 Attorney General race to Democrat Kris Mayes. He is campaigning for Lasko’s congressional seat against fellow Republicans including venture capitalist Blake Masters (a former Trump-endorsed U.S. Congress candidate).

Others MAGA candidates include State Senator Anthony Kern (who was “in the crowd on Jan. 6 but did not enter the Capitol”), and former Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned from Congress after the House Ethics Committee ordered an investigation into sexual harassment accusations against him in 2017.

[Note: Attorney General Mayes is currently investigating Kern for his role as a “fake elector” in the 2020 election (he was one of 11 Republicans to sign a document declaring Trump the winner despite the official tally which showed Biden won) and Kern has launched a counter investigation into Mayes.]

“Grab your popcorn, pull up your chair because you’re going to be in for a world of fun watching that race … it’s going to be a blast to watch,” said Mike Noble, CEO of Phoenix-based Noble Predictive Insights. He told Cronkite News that the “entertaining” campaign has “got a little bit of everything frankly,” and “It’s made for reality TV.”