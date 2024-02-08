Congresswoman Says Nancy Pelosi, 83, Should Fight on Front Lines in Ukraine

Stymied on a bipartisan bill that included enhanced border security measures, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is now trying to push a bipartisan stand-alone foreign aid bill through the Senate. Stripped of immigration measures, the bill allots $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and $10 billion in humanitarian aid for civilians of global crises in Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and other places.

If Schumer is successful, the bill will face House Republicans including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), who said “we’ll see what the Senate does; we’re allowing the process to play out” and right-wing members of Congress who are adamantly opposed to sending additional assistance to Ukraine, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-CO) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL).

Rep. Luna reported this morning that her proposed bill, “The Schumer Act,” has been leaked to the media. With a link to an article on the conservative UK news site Daily Mail, Luna writes: “I make no apologies. My bill, the SCHUMER Act, would require Members of Congress to fight on the front lines in Ukraine if they support Schumer’s calls for American sons & daughters to fight.”

[NOTE: The bipartisan foreign aid bill doesn’t call for U.S. troops — “America’s sons & daughters” — to be sent to Ukraine. President Biden, who supports the bill, has said U.S. forces “are not and will not be engaged in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”]

To whoever leaked my bill:



Congratulations, you played yourself.



I make no apologies. My bill, the SCHUMER Act, would require Members of Congress to fight on the front lines in Ukraine if they support Schumer’s calls for American sons & daughters to fight.… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 8, 2024

Notably, if Congresswoman Luna’s “Schumer Act” did somehow get introduced and garner support, the Members of Congress shipping out would include the 73-year-old Schumer himself and 83-year-old former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

You're either too dumb to understand what he said, or you’re deliberately lying to your supporters to advance the Russian cause.



What Schumer said, as many others said before him, is that if fascist Russia succeeds in taking over Ukraine (thanks to traitors like you who oppose… — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 8, 2024

Republicans Against Trump replied to Luna: “You’re either too dumb to understand what he said, or you’re deliberately lying to your supporters to advance the Russian cause. What Schumer said, as many others said before him, is that if fascist Russia succeeds in taking over Ukraine (thanks to traitors like you who oppose sending aid to Ukraine), they’ll immediately move to invade their other neighbors-The Baltic states or Poland, NATO countries which will then require us (article 5) to send US troops to defend our NATO allies.”