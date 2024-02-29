Border Patrol Union Issues Warning to Biden, Will Smith Jokes Ensue

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border today. On X, the official union of the U.S. Border Patrol, which is funded and administered by Border Patrol agents, issued a warning to Biden: “Attention President Biden: Keep our name out of your mouth today.”

The phrase evoked several references to Hollywood movie star Will Smith who infamously warned comedian Chris Rock, host of the Oscars, to “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth” before he approached Rock on stage and slapped him across the face.

Who else read this in will smith's voice — David Walrus (@BlackOpsTwo2025) February 29, 2024

Note: The Border Patrol union, which has previously endorsed Trump for president, supported the bipartisan Senate immigration reform bill earlier this month despite House GOP opposition.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said the bill, which gives agents the authority to turn migrants away, was “absolutely better than what we currently have.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), who has been consulting closely with Trump on the border issue, announced the bill would be “dead on arrival” in the House.

Get ready to hear more from the Border Patrol Union — they report on X that they have 15 appearances lined up on news networks today including NBC, Fox News, Fox Business, ABC, NewsNation, CNN, PBS and others.