U.S. Senator Tells MAGA Attorney General: “Hard to Run From Prison”

Ken Paxton, the Texas Attorney General who was accused by former assistants of “bribery, abuse of office and other crimes,” impeached by a Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives and then acquitted by the Texas Senate, is not out of the legal woods yet.

In 2015, Paxton was indicted on state securities fraud charges relating to activities prior to taking office. After a delay of more than eight years, his trial has been scheduled for April 15, 2024. Paxton has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Paxton faces five to 99 years in prison.

One Texas Republican who won’t be testifying on Paxton’s behalf is U.S. Senator John Cornyn, who has repeatedly butted heads with Paxton in the past. The futures of both men were part of a salty exchange after Cornyn was asked yesterday if he’ll run for the Senate Leader position now that Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has announced his retirement.

In response, Cornyn told a Dallas Morning News reporter, “I’m going to talk to my colleagues.” (NOTE: His colleagues are evidently quick talkers: Cornyn just announced he’ll pursue the leadership.)

Hard to run from prison, Ken https://t.co/6oQ3oMqjCN — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 29, 2024

Paxton, who has hinted that he’ll run against Cornyn in 2026, responded on X by writing: “It will be difficult for John Cornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-Trump, anti-gun, and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026. Republicans deserve better in their next leader and Texans deserve another conservative Senator.”

Cornyn replied to Paxton’s threat with some fire of his own, telling Paxton: “Hard to run from prison, Ken.”