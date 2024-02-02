Biden Bombshell Hits FOX Star Maria Bartiromo on Live TV

Fox Business was expecting about half of these jobs, according to a dour Fox star Maria Bartiromo — just before she is informed of the latest bombshell jobs numbers for the final quarter of 2023. That figure is 353,000 non-farm jobs, nearly doubling Fox’s pessimistic expectations, and making another case that President Joe Biden‘s economy is driving in the fast lane three years after he took office.

Nearly every economic indicator has turned positive, and even reluctant-to-be-sunny consumer sentiment — lately as downcast as Bartiromo’s — has ticked up. The Biden campaign’s digital rapid response team shared the jobs news and jubilantly featured two of Fox’s reactions, posting the network’s contradictory headlines and then video of the moment Bartiromo receives the good economic news.

[NOTE: Bartiromo, a professed Donald Trump supporter, receives the news of Biden’s humming economy the way middle-age people receive their birthdays, as in “okay, I’ll acknowledge this if I have too, but I don’t like it one bit.”]

Fox host: We're expecting 180,000 jobs in January… you got the numbers?



Biden-Harris HQ also shared the bookend of changeling headlines below which, to be clear, wasn’t wildly different from other media outlets’ economic predictions and reversals — the jobs number surprised a lot of forecasters.

On CNBC, in a post Biden’s team also amplified, the jobs number was called a “Whopper” and paired with the news of increased hourly wages around the country — a development Republicans commonly object to on the premise that higher wages reduce employers ability to hire. The data show otherwise. Consumer spending continues to drive the economy and consumers with more money can drive it faster.

In a moment the Biden campaign surprisingly didn’t splice up into its own mini-segment, CNBC says it had to “go into the wayback machine” to find job numbers this big. Where does its time machine travel to see job numbers this strong? “All the way back to January 2023,” CNBC says — a year ago, also during Biden’s presidency — when the jobs number was 472,000.

CNBC also reports the unemployment rate at a steady 3.7 percent, just as it was last year — with April’s dip to 3.4 percent being the “lowest since 1953.”