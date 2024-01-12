U.S. Senator Warns “Europe’s Going To Walk Away From Us”

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday that the United States has suspended military aid to Ukraine.

“The assistance that we provided has now ground to a halt,” said Kirby. “The attacks that the Russians are conducting are only increasing. And now, as I talked about earlier this week, they’re using North Korean ballistic missiles to do their dirty work. So, the — the need is acute right now, particularly in these winter months.”

President Biden’s $106 billion bill for financing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan failed to pass in the Senate in December, a failure that Biden described as a “gift” to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Republicans in the House and Senate, including new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have conditioned further U.S. aid to Ukraine on implementing their preferred U.S.-Mexico border policy, which includes “ending the policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to release migrants in the U.S. without court dates; and denying entry or detaining undocumented immigrants at ports of entry.”

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who favors comprehensive immigration reform and border changes — and who voted in favor of the aid package to Ukraine — argued: “It’s in America’s interest to see Ukraine succeed. Walking away from Ukraine signals to the world that America can’t be counted on.”

Romney added, “Russia represents a threat to people throughout Europe. And if we just walk away, then Europe’s going to walk away from us.”

In December, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on NBC’s Meet the Press: “Vladimir Putin is delighting right now in Republicans’ insistence that we get a deal on immigration reform, and if we don’t, then they are going to allow Vladimir Putin to march into Ukraine and perhaps into Europe.”