U.S. Congressman Says Donald Trump Now Runs Congress, “Let’s Be Honest”

“We are facing a partial government shut down by the end of next week,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) on the House floor. “The extreme MAGA Freedom Caucus is once again eager to shut it down. Now maybe they think a shutdown will help crash the economy, like Donald Trump has said he wants.”

McGovern is referencing a Lou Dobbs interview with the former President during which Trump predicted a U.S. economic crash, and said that he hopes the crash will occur within the next 12 months so that, assuming he wins the presidency back, he will not “be Herbert Hoover.” In other words, so it will not happen on his watch.

“The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover,” Trump said.

[Hoover, a business titan before he was a politician, presided as POTUS over the first part of the Great Depression and is today perhaps best known for the so-called Hoovervilles — encampments of the unhoused poor — that sprung up around the U.S. during the country’s darkest economic time.]

Trump’s “hope” of an imminent crash — if fulfilled — wouldn’t likely help him much, as any 2024 economic crash would inevitably land in the lap of whoever is President next, as Hoover could attest since majority of his term in office — 1929-1933 — took place after the stock market crash of 1929.

Trump has been predicting economic peril for years, including promising voters that the stock market would plummet if Biden won the 2020 election. (Instead, the market has hit all-time highs during the Biden administration.)

McGovern began by saying “the way this place is being run is just so, so absurd, it is pathetic.” He later said that “Republicans led by Trump are cheering for America to fail and for everyone to suffer…what a sick, twisted, messed-up ideology.”

Then McGovern explained what’s really happening in the House, the way he sees it: “Let’s be honest. That’s who runs this place, Donald Trump and the MAGA extremists who worship him.”