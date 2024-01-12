Trump Says Anderson Cooper Interview Proves “Trump Is So Innocent”

Unlike many people, former President Donald Trump is able to keep the numerous lawsuits against him straight.

If he’s asked a question in a press conference about a New York business fraud trial, or an E. Jean Carroll defamation suit, or his request for immunity in the DOJ’s election subversion case against him, he’s likely to — as he does in the segment below — make a distinction before answering.

“Well, you’re talking about a totally different case, the immunity. On immunity I’ll say this: if the President of the United States does not have immunity, he’ll be totally ineffective…”

Reporter: Do you agree with what your lawyers argued that you could not be prosecuted if ordered Seal Team Six to kill your political opponent?



Talking about the E. Jean Carroll case below, Trump says “that’s another one” and characterizes it as a political smear campaign orchestrated by Democrats and the billionaire Reid Hoffman, cofounder of LinkedIn.

Trump has already suffered defeat in court against Carroll, who won damages in a case where a jury determined she was sexually abused by Trump.

Trump is again a defendant against Carroll in a defamation trail scheduled to start next week. His defense, much of which he is forbidden from saying in front of the jury, remains publicly the same: that he doesn’t know Carroll, didn’t do anything to her, and that she is a fabulist with a questionable character.

In the video segment above, Trump says that anyone watching CNN’s Anderson Cooper interview with Carroll would conclude that he has no culpability in the Carroll case. “If you a look at that,” he says, “Trump is so innocent.” (The former President refers to himself in the third person in the statement.)

Here is the transcript of that Cooper/Carroll interview from 2019, in which she said of Trump “’95, ’96, he was Shakespearean. He was great. You’d love to see him on the street.”