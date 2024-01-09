Trump Lawyer Admits Presidents “Can Be Criminally Prosecuted” For Official Acts

Questioning assertions by Donald Trump‘s lawyer John Sauer about Presidential Immunity (PI), Judge Florence Pan got the attorney “to concede that presidents can be criminally prosecuted for official acts, because he’s conceded impeachment and conviction in senate can trigger right to prosecute.”

That’s the assessment of University of Texas Law Professor Lee Kovarsky, as he follows the hearing on Trump’s request to have Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s election subversion case against him dismissed, mainly on the claim that all of his actions and conduct before and after the election were part of his official duties as President — and therefore render him immune from prosecution.

Part of the reason it’s a tough sell — or why Pan is perhaps not buying it — are exchanges like the one below, where Pan asks Sauer if a president can be held criminally responsible for ordering the assassination of political rival?

Whatever the rule of law Sauer summons, the spirit of the law says no, assassinating political rivals is not allowed — any American would concur. Yet Sauer asserts a President cannot be held criminally responsible for such an act, unless impeached and convicted.

Pan Q: So president cannot be held criminally responsible for ordering assassination of political rival?



Sauer (Trump's lawyer): No, unless impeached and convicted. (Phrased differently, yes, if impeached and convicted.)



Sauer is making the case to a 3-judge panel – Pan, J. Michelle Childs, and Karen LeCraft Henderson — in the Washington, DC, Circuit Court of Appeals.

