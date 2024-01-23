Republican Senator Celebrates $46 Million From Homeland Security

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who voted against the American Rescue Plan, announced on X: “GREAT NEWS: The Alaska Division of Agriculture was awarded $1.9 million from the USDA under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program to improve Alaska Grown food processing and storage—big needs across Alaska.”

RFSI provides up to $420 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to the agency, commission, or department responsible for agriculture within the 50 States including Alaska.

[Note: The American Rescue Plan of 2021 is also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, which barely passed the Senate on March 6, 2021 (50–49) before it was signed by President Joe Biden.]

Murkowski is also celebrating the fact that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has awarded the University of Alaska in Anchorage $46 million to launch a new Center for Excellence for Homeland Security in the Arctic. The Senator wrote: “I look forward to this investment supporting our Arctic efforts.”

Murkowski, a member of a party that has recently brought impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayokas, was one of the six GOP members in the Senate to vote with the Democrats to confirm the Biden nominee Mayorkas as Secretary of DHS in 2021 (56 to 43). Fellow Republican Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan, also voted to confirm Mayorkas.