Ramaswamy Insults Kamala Harris Intelligence, Prepping For VP Debate

Vivek Ramaswamy, who announced his endorsement of former president Donald Trump after suspending his own presidential campaign in Iowa, is in New Hampshire campaigning with Trump for the upcoming New Hampshire primary on January 23.

At a ‘Trump Country’ rally in the Granite State, Ramaswamy called on the other GOP candidates — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley — to drop out of the race and get behind the frontrunner Trump.

After Ramaswamy appeared with Trump at the podium, the crowd chanted “VP, VP, VP, VP,” suggesting Ramaswamy as Vice President on Trump’s ticket, if he wins the Republican nomination as expected.

I’d bet on the same blank stare I got from Nikki when I asked her to name 3 provinces in eastern Ukraine. https://t.co/EvYYmob4e4 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 17, 2024

Ramaswamy heard the chant and wrote on X: “Kamala is in charge of AI policy right now. In a debate, I’d challenge her to see if she can spell ‘AI.’ I’d bet on the same blank stare I got from Nikki when I asked her to name 3 provinces in eastern Ukraine.”

Ramaswamy isn’t the first MAGA loyalist to insult the Vice President and her intelligence. In November, U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) said on Fox News: “When her IQ gets to 75, she should sell.”

Note: Harris is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She was the District Attorney of Alameda County and the city of San Francisco before she was elected California Attorney General. Harris served as U.S. Senator from California from 2017 to 2021 before becoming Vice President of the United States, the first woman to hold that position.