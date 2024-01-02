Nancy Mace Drops Truth Bomb On GOP and Women: “Throwing It Back In Their Face”

The Biden campaign shared only a very brief clip of South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace‘s recent appearance on Fox News, but it only took ten seconds for Mace to drop her truth bomb on the GOP’s situation with women in America — AKA half the electorate.

“We’re losing the fight because we’re not being compassionate to women,” Mace says matter-of-factly, “We are throwing it back in their face. Look at the Texas ruling.”

GOP Rep. Mace: Republicans are losing because we are not being compassionate to women. I mean look at the Texas ruling with Kate Cox pic.twitter.com/gNBMkJsRkY — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 1, 2024

Mace references the painful case in Texas of Kate Cox, who was denied the right to an abortion even after it was determined by her doctors that carrying her non-viable pregnancy to term could put her life at risk.

Despite her perilous health situation and the fact that her “fetus had full trisomy 18, a lethal fetal anomaly,” the Texas Supreme Court ruled that Cox did not qualify for an abortion under the medical exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban.

When Mace references a lack of compassion toward women, she is considering the law that allowed the Texas Supreme Court to write in its decision that “no one disputes that Ms. Cox’s pregnancy has been extremely complicated. Any parents would be devastated to learn of their unborn child’s trisomy 18 diagnosis. Some difficulties in pregnancy, however, even serious ones, do not pose the heightened risks to the mother the exception encompasses.”

In other words, the Texas abortion ban language — written by the GOP Mace is scolding — does not allow even Cox’s situation to qualify for the exception.

Mace is not alone as a female Republican voice telling the GOP to rethink its entrenchment on highly restrictive abortion. Conservative political advisor Ann Coulter has been warning the party that its positions on the issue are viewed as untenable by many voters and could exact a heavy electoral price going forward.