Judge Signals Desire To Protect Other Presidents From Trump’s “Floodgates”

Donald Trump attorney John Sauer promoted the idea in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals that any ruling against Donald Trump’s Presidential Immunity protections would open “floodgates,” essentially dooming all future and past presidents to prosecution.

As an example, Sauer painted a MAGA-dream scenario of a post-presidency Joe Biden being prosecuted in Texas over “mismanaging” the border. A prosecution like that, Sauer said, would be “shocking.”

Barack Obama, too, Sauer asserted, might be “potentially charged for murder for allegedly authorizing drone strikes targeting US citizens located abroad” — if Trump is not protected by immunity. Ditto George W. Bush on “false information” communicated to Congress in service of the Iraq war’s “false pretences,” Sauer suggested.

Concerned about the so-called floodgates scenario, the panel’s most senior judge, Judge Karen Henderson, asked how to write an opinion that would, presumably while denying Trump immunity, protect the office of the presidency and avoid these types of “retaliatory prosecutions of subsequent presidents.”

Assistant special counsel James Pearce delivered two main responses to the assertion that failing to grant Trump immunity opened the floodgates at all. First, it has been assumed since Richard Nixon that post-presidency criminal and civil prosecution was on the table. The floodgates, in other words, have been open since Watergate and have not resulted in retaliatory post-presidency prosecutions.

Pearce’s other argument stands on the uniqueness of the transgression Trump is accused of, indicating there must exist some recourse to prosecute the crime of subverting “the democratic republic and the electoral system.”