Hillary Clinton Calls Out “Delinquent” Millionaires

by in Daily Edition | January 17, 2024

Hillary Clinton, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Former presidential candidate, Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton is amplifying a MarketWatch article titled, ‘IRS Collects More Than $550 Million In Back Taxes From Delinquent Millionaires.’

Clinton (who according to Nasdaq is worth, with her husband, $120 million) writes: “The IRS has collected half a billion dollars from millionaires who owed back taxes. It’s good news for those of us who want to see everyone pay their fair share!”

President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 authorized $80 billion to the IRS (over a decade) to push “tougher IRS enforcement on businesses and super wealthy tax delinquents and dodgers.”

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said on Thursday: “We are seeing significant early indicators that our increased scrutiny … is having immediate impact.” While income-tax-filing season begins January 29, IRS funding could come to an abrupt stop on February 2 if Republican and Democrat legislators in D.C. can’t agree on a new spending deal and shut down the government.

[Werfel noted that a government shutdown has never occurred during a tax-filing season.]

Note: When running for President in 2016, Hillary Clinton revealed her 2015 tax returns. She and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, claimed a total income of $10.7 million and paid $3.6 million in federal taxes.

According to Time, Clinton “paid a federal tax rate of 34.2% and a New York state rate of 9% for a total effective tax rate of 43.2%. Her tax rate has been above 40% every year since she left the state department in 2013.” Her GOP opponent, Donald Trump, did not reveal his tax returns.