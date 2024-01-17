Dem. Senator Accused of Teasing Presidential Run, “Fish or Cut Bait”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), known as the most conservative Democrat in the Senate and for his propensity to vote against Democrati initiatives (and nominees), has the prototypical resume to run for President of the United States.

The former Governor of West Virginia (2005-2010) has chief executive experience in that role and also, as a Senator, knows how Washington works — or doesn’t work. His centrism, too, is believed to have appeal in an era when polarity and division have become hallmarks of a dysfunctional, sometimes paralyzed, political process.

The middle ground is Manchin’s territory, and accordingly he represents in the Senate what is, by a large margin, the “most Republican-leaning constituency of any Democrat in Congress.”

But being in the middle isn’t always welcome and lately Manchin’s equivocation is coming under fire from those on the right and the left.

Manchin, who is leaving the Senate and who reportedly has been considering a run in the 2024 presidential election, recently teased his run again, saying: “I love my country too much to ever support or vote for Donald Trump…it’s not personal. It’s just what…I’ve observed and what would happen to our country. And on the other hand, I would like to see the Democratic Party and our president move more to the center.”

“I've been very clear: I love my country too much to ever support or vote for Donald Trump…it’s not personal. It's just what…I've observed and what would happen to our country. And on the other hand, I would like to see the Democratic Party and our president… pic.twitter.com/QP9NyoOibB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 16, 2024

Former CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren wrote on X: “If Sen. Joe Manchin is dissatisfied with candidates Biden and Trump, and says he may run, why does he wait? He should ‘fish or cut bait’ instead dangling this tease…”

On the left, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned against an independent presidential candidate from the “No Labels” group, which she called “perilous to our democracy.” [NOTE: No Labels has praised Manchin “for stepping up to lead a long overdue national conversation about solving America’s biggest challenges.”]

Susteren’s followers are chiming in with opinions about Manchin including “it’s too late,” and the idea that with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. already working the Independent ticket, Manchin “doesn’t have a chance.”

Another suggested that Manchin is waiting to see if Special Counsel Jack Smith “throws Trump in jail awaiting trial. Why spend the money if you don’t have to?”