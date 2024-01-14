Fmr National Security Advisor Casts Doubt: “If We Have an Election in November”

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, announced that Fox News has “cancelled My Pillow,” and claimed he didn’t know why. He suggested it might be because the TV network doesn’t approve of his support of former President Donald Trump.

Please watch this and share it everywhere! Fox News Cancelled MyPillow. pic.twitter.com/Ey9lbEwFzp — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) January 12, 2024

Fox News reported that it had stopped airing TV commercials promoting My Pillow because Lindell allegedly hasn’t been paying his bills. Fox denied that it was trying to silence Lindell.

Fellow MAGA adherents are voicing their outrage with claims that Fox News is “censoring” Lindell because he is loyal to Trump and continues to question the results of elections including the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won and the 2022 gubernatorial election that Democrat Katie Hobbs won in Arizona against Kari Lake, who is now running for a Senate seat in 2024.

Former Trump National Security Advisor, Retired General Mike Flynn (who was pardoned by Trump after twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election), took to X to protest: “The American people need to cancel FOX NEWS. This culture of censorship exists because why? They don’t like Donald Trump, they don’t like the American people, they don’t like America?”

The American people need to cancel FOX NEWS.



This culture of censorship exists because why? They don’t like Donald Trump, they don’t like the American people, they don’t like America? Which is it? Or is it all the above?



Keep in mind Paul Ryan is at the helm and all those… https://t.co/nbTkUrUzvr — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 12, 2024

Flynn tells his followers that former House Speaker Paul Ryan “is at the helm” and he claims Ryan wants “nothing more than to keep the establishment status quo” in Washington, DC. Flynn added a warning: “If we have an election in NOV 2024, we have got to get out in droves to vote for Trump (like him or not).”

Former Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), who was Speaker of the House from October 2015 to January 2019, and Mitt Romney’s vice presidential running mate in 2012, joined the board of directors at Fox Corporation in 2019, and has called Trump an “authoritarian narcissist.” Ryan has said Trump will cause the GOP to lose in 2024.