DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb On Trump, “Objective Reality”

GOP Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis forgot about not flashing his Ivy League credentials when he assessed the situation of rival — and frontrunner — Donald Trump‘s treatment by the conservative media.

DeSantis said Trump has “got basically a Praetorian Guard of the conservative media” around him when it comes to his treatment by “Fox News, you know, the websites, all the stuff.”

The Praetorian Guard, as any Yale and Harvard grad like DeSantis knows, was the elite imperial Roman army unit that served as personal bodyguards and intelligence agents for Roman emperors beginning with Augustus.

[NOTE: If there is any Trump-directed wish fulfillment in DeSantis’s description, it may lie in the fact that the Praetorian Guard was also responsible for killing at least one Emperor, Caligula, and probably more.]

DeSantis dropped his truth bomb concerning Trump’s conservative media stranglehold with a shoulder-shrugging matter-of-factness, asserting that his lament was not a complaint.

every word DeSantis says here about Trump and Fox News is true pic.twitter.com/JvFCDCKaT3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2024

“They don’t hold him accountable because they’re worried about losing viewers and they don’t want to have their ratings go down,” DeSantis said, in an assessment of Trump’s power the former President will surely relish.

“That’s just the reality,” DeSantis said, “That’s just the truth. I’m not complaining about it. I’d rather it not be that way, but that’s just an objective reality.”