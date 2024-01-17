Biden Claims Strength in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Backyard, “Anti-MAGA Double Down”

The Biden campaign doesn’t get a lot of its unadulterated message pumped through the various Fox News channels — be it on TV or on social media. But Biden campaign deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks got to put across a couple of ideas uninterrupted on Bret Baier’s Fox platform this week, and Fulks tried to differentiate between polls — where Biden enthusiasm lags — and votes, where Fulks contends it doesn’t.

Biden may not be polling as his team would like to see, but historically he’s been able to get the votes, Fulks asserted, which are worth a lot more than polls.

“One thing that voters have done since President Biden got into the arena is vote for him,” Fulks said. “That’s why he was sent to the White House in 2020 with more votes than any President in modern day history, beating Donald Trump by seven million votes.”

Fulks says those votes remained sturdy in 2022, when a so-called GOP “red wave” failed to materialize.

Getting into geographic detail, Fulks says the Democrats have established a strong anti-MAGA position in MAGA adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s backyard, where the Georgia Governor is a Republican and the majority of U.S. Representatives are Republicans like Greene — but where now both U.S. Senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are Democrats with close ties to Biden and the White House. (See Ossoff below with Transportion Secretary Pete Buttigieg.)

Fulks told Baier that anti-MAGA sentiment was strong “particularly in Georgia. I think Georgia is a case study for how voters are going to double down and reject MAGA extremism.”