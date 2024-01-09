Ann Coulter Lunches With “Good Looking” Movie Stars, “This Will Drive Hollywood Elite Crazy!”

Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter was recently in Palm Beach, Florida, where she had lunch with Hollywood movie star George Hamilton (Love at First Bite, Zorro, the Gay Blade, The Godfather III) and his ex-wife, actress and former model Alana Stewart (m. 1972-1975), who was also married to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart (1979-1984).

The Ann Coulter fan page on X, Anntensity, captioned the group photo below: “Apparently this table was only for good-looking people.” Coulter approved and reposted with a thumb’s up emoji.

[Note: the other two men at the table are podcaster Mark A. Turnipseed (in red) and celebrity beauty expert Tim Quinn (in black).]

Fans of Coulter and fellow Republican Stewart are loving the photos. As one replied: “This will drive the Hollywood elite crazy! Lolol love it.”

Alana Stewart reportedly voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. When Fox News announced that Joe Biden had won the 2020 election, Stewart wrote on Twitter: “I just changed the channel from Fox News to News Max. “

The Coulter/Stewart/Hamilton group lunch was held outside at fancy French restaurant Le Bilboquet in Palm Beach, where a side of fries (pomme frites) costs $17.

As seen below, Stewart also recently socialized with her neighbor, fellow Republican Hollywood movie star Jon Voight (Midnight Cowboy, Deliverance) at her home over the holidays.

[Note: Hamilton and Stewart starred together with their blended family in the reality TV series Stewarts & Hamiltons on E! in 2015.]