Trump Defies His Attorney, Despite “Old America” Defense Claim

Many legal minds predicted that former President Donald Trump would not take the stand today in the civil case against him in New York. Attorney, political commentator and Trump antagonist Ron Filipkowski asserted:

“We all know [Trump] will never testify under oath unless he is forced to. The real question is why he feels it necessary to come out and lie to his cult before every single court case that he is going to testify. What does he think about them that makes him feel compelled to say that?”

But Trump’s own attorney, Alina Habba, told a different story in front of the cameras and microphones, saying of her client: “He will take that stand on Monday. He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People who are afraid cower. Trump doesn’t cower.”

Habba also indicated that Trump’s promise to testify — to “open himself up” — was against her own recommendation. Habba asserted that, in her view, the “gag order” — not the oath — created problems for Trump’s testimony. “He still wants to take the stand,” Habba said last week, “even though my advice is, at this point, you should never take the stand with a gag order.”

Yet Habba insisted that her client stood “so firmly for the old America that we know, not this America” that to defend the “old America” Trump would “take the stand on Monday.” Trump defied Habba, announcing over the weekend that he had nothing more to say and therefore would not take the stand on Monday.