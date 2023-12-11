Gavin Newsom Responds To Brazen Antisemitism Attack, “Appalling”

Responding to a story about a brazen antisemitic attack that “you won’t read about in the newspapers,” California Governor Gavin Newsom shared Pepperdine Law Professor Alan Tzvika Nissel’s post about his parents being targeted and assaulted on their way to shul.

An image of a bloody shirt illustrates Nissel’s post, which relays how his father, 75, “recomposed himself and successfully chased down perp with help of nearby” police after the initial attack.

This is appalling. Antisemitism has no place in this state.



Alan, our hearts goes out to your family tonight.



Glad to hear the person responsible for this is in custody. They must be held to full account. https://t.co/00hP6HuUBq — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 11, 2023

Newsom used the incident to decry antisemitism and to amplify the fact that incidents like this are not uncommon. “This is appalling,” the Governor wrote. “Antisemitism has no place in this state. Alan, our hearts goes out to your family tonight.”

Newsom’s sharing and public condemnation of the incident embodies the action suggested in the well-known warning that “silence is complicity.” Nissel’s post has now been viewed nearly four million times.

Police arrested the alleged perpetrator, a 44-year-old man, on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery and elder abuse. The incident is also being investigated as a hate crime, according to Beverly Hills police.