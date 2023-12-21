Meghan McCain Admits “I Hate Donald Trump” But “Weird Obsession” Surfaces

Former U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned the late Arizona Senator John McCain again on the campaign trail recently, denigrating the American war hero — as he has done in the past — this time for voting against Trump’s attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, AKA Obamacare.

“We almost got it done but John McCain voted against it,” Trump said, “Remember that? That was a bad day.”

Trump calls to rip away health care from millions of Americans and repeal protections for preexisting conditions: We almost got it done last time pic.twitter.com/o0TO2vm8Al — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 18, 2023

One of the meme-like reactions to Trump’s latest McCain-bashing portrayed Meghan McCain, the rabble rousing daughter of the late Senator, shouting at Trump with words borrowed from actor Will Smith‘s warning to Oscars host Chris Rock during a rather famous incident. “Keep my Dad’s name the blank out your mouth,” goes the paraphrase.

Meghan McCain has skewered Trump before — though not with Smith’s words (yet) — especially after Trump made the comment pertaining to her father that “he’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.”

But despite this and what she says plainly is her hatred of Trump — “a vile person who has done irreparable damage to my country” — McCain’s latest tweet says that “Americans have a constitutional right to vote or not vote as they choose.”

I hate Trump. I think he is a vile person who has done irreparable damage to my country.



But, Americans have a constitutional right to vote or not vote as they choose.



Democrats are betting their horse on a man who will be 86 at the end of a second term. These aren't options. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 20, 2023

McCain presumably refers to the decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that Trump’s role in an insurrection against the U.S. government disqualifies him from becoming president.

Yet McCain knows that Americans are not free “to vote or not vote as they choose” without their choices being qualified. Americans, for example, may not vote for a foreign-born leader for president, or a man or woman under age 35, or — as the Constitution also states — a person who engaged in an insurrection against the country — or aided and gave comfort to those who have — as Section 3 of the 14th amendment expressly prohibits.

The “weird obsession” stance McCain espouses in her tweet is addressed in brief below by popular X user AngryStaffer, who says: “There’s this weird obsession with leaving the Trump problem up to the voters like we don’t have laws for a reason. We’re either a nation of laws or we aren’t. Let the voters decide on someone who DIDN’T try to overthrow the United States government.”