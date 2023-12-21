Fox News Star Tells Viewers to Ignore Legal Experts

When the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former President Donald Trump from being on the state’s 2024 primary ballot for his engagement in insurrection on January 6, Fox News star Laura Ingraham told viewers to ignore the “so-called experts with talking points” who are explaining the legality of the decision and how it is based on the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment (Section 3). “Just ignore them,” she said.

Ingraham added: “Here’s the truth: no trained lawyer on earth believes that that Buffalo head guy and the boys or Donald Trump speaking at the ellipse were engaged in a serious effort to overthrow the government of the United States. No one believes that.”

The Chief Justice and six Associate Justices of the Colorado Supreme Court are trained lawyers on earth, as is House Democrat and Harvard-trained lawyer Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) who agrees with the decision. Raskin has said Trump incited “a violent insurrection against our own House, against the Congress, against the vice president.”

Ingraham: Here's the truth. No trained lawyer on Earth believes that Donald Trump was engaged in a serious effort to overthrow the government pic.twitter.com/lFWeuFPSVx — Acyn (@Acyn) December 21, 2023

On MSNBC, Yale-trained lawyer George Conway — who has argued in front of the SCOTUS — noted that none of the dissenting Colorado Supreme Court judges (it was a 4-3 decision) disagreed with the finding that Trump engaged in insurrection.

Conway said: “When you go to the majority opinion and read the 30 or 40 pages on what happened on Jan. 6 and what Donald Trump did before and during Jan. 6, there’s no dispute. We saw it on television, and we know what happened. He engaged in an insurrection.”

Note: During the House Select Committee hearings, it was revealed that during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Ingraham reportedly texted Trump’s Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

