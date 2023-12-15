House Passes “Diversity, Inclusion” Bill Despite GOP Anti-Woke Trend

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives are under fire across the country by conservatives who believe the practice hobbles meritocracy and privileges identity over accomplishment. Conservative governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma’s Kevin Stitt have both signed legislation banning DEI programs from schools and other sectors under government control.

Yet in passing the Accountability in Assignment Restrictions and Reviews Act as a part of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, the House by a vote of 310-118 gave the greenlight to what sponsor Ted Lieu (D-CA) called a measure “reaffirming our shared commitment to inclusivity and diversity.”

The bill, providing a review and appeal process for State Department personnel that had assignment restrictions prior to the policy’s repeal, was co-sponsored by Democrats Andy Kim of New Jersey and Joaquin Castro of Texas.

Lieu called said restrictions, which impeded various State Department employees from serving in certain capacities, “had sometimes been discriminatory, biased, and counterproductive to the goals of diversity, inclusion, and retention of talent at the State Department.”

Lieu asserted that the bill will help “end practices that disproportionately impact employees who can’t trace their heritage to the Mayflower.”

Lieu wrote: “I’m pleased that soon President Biden will sign this piece of legislation into law, thereby reaffirming our shared commitment to inclusivity and diversity.”