GOP Senator Applauds Biden Military Withdrawal After Losing Vote

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is reminding Americans on the social media network X that it was he who sponsored legislation in October to “force the Senate to vote on directing the President to remove all U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in Niger.”

After a military junta overthrew Niger President Mohamed Bazoum in July, and U.S. suspended assistance, Paul argued on the Senate floor that all U.S. troops in the West African nation should be withdrawn and pointed out that they were deployed without congressional approval (first in 2013 by President Obama).

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued against Paul’s sponsored legislation: “The country wants American troops there stopping terrorists, providing safety, and we’re not going to abandon the Sahel part of Africa.” Cardin added, “It is important for us to maintain our presence to work to reduce violence in the region.”

Paul’s measure was overwhelmingly rejected in the Senate (86-11), however, on December 7 the Biden Administration distributed a letter to Congress which announced that the number of U.S. military personnel deployed to Niger for counterterrorism efforts have been reduced by more than 40% (from approximately 1100 to 648).

[Note: Only five Republicans, four Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders voted alongside Sen. Paul when he proposed the legislation.]

In October I forced the Senate to vote on directing the President to remove all U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in Niger. I’m glad to see the President is recognizing the pointless risks faced by our troops with this decision to withdraw.



