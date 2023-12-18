MAGA Republicans Defend Pro-Biden Comedian

Stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld is currently on tour and performing new material. Last week, while in Syracuse, New York, The Daily Orange (the student newspaper of Syracuse University) reported that a group of Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Landmark Theatre where Seinfeld performed, and accused the Jewish comedian of being “complicit in genocide” over his support for Israel.

Seinfeld was one of more than 700 Hollywood celebrities including Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chris Pine, to sign an open letter in support of Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

When MAGA Republican Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida learned of the protest outside of the Seinfeld show, he voiced his objection to the protest the social media network X.

Donalds wrote: “Jerry Seinfeld is an iconic American COMEDIAN who’s also Jewish. On Friday, a mob of hundreds descended on his show to ‘Shut-It Down For Palestine.’ Once again, he’s a COMEDIAN not a diplomat or gov official. Stop targeting American Jews. This is wrong.”

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon amplified Donalds’s opinion by reposting his remarks.

Note: Seinfeld is a registered Democrat who endorsed both Joe Biden and his predecessor Barack Obama for president. He also recently signed an open letter to Biden to thank him for his “unshakable moral conviction, leadership, and support for the Jewish people.”

Donalds is one of the House Republicans who is pushing to impeach Biden without providing evidence of wrongdoing. The inquiry has been mocked by many including Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland as the “Seinfeld Impeachment” because “it’s about nothing.” Seinfeld’s stand-up material and his TV show Seinfeld are famously known for being about “nothing.”

Above is a clip of Seinfeld driving up to the Oval Office to fetch then-President Obama for a ride in his popular series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.