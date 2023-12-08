Ford CEO Thanks Elon Musk For EV Blueprint Document, “They Weren’t Kidding”

John Hayes, founder and CEO of the Ghost Autonomy (a company that makes autonomous driving software for automakers), shared on X that Elon Musk (owner of X and CEO of electric car juggernaut Tesla) sent a document called “How to Design a 48-Volt Vehicle” to fellow auto industry CEOs.

With the photo below, Hayes wrote: “How many will read it themselves before they forward to the executive most likely to preserve the status quo [?].”

They weren't joking. We received the document today, dated Dec. 5th. Thanks, @ElonMusk. Great for the industry! https://t.co/DkLaHA84CY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 7, 2023

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company and Harley-Davidson board member, replied: “They weren’t joking. We received the document today, dated Dec. 5th. Thanks, Elon Musk. Great for the industry!”

On December 4, Farley announced that November wasn’t just a record sales month for its category-changing electric pickup truck, the F150 Lightning, but it was also Ford’s best month ever for EVs. Of all the F-150s sold last month, 25 percent were electrified, either hybrid or EV.

The best way to learn is to ‘go & see.’ That’s why I loved my time on the road this summer in the #F150Lightning. I learned from everyone I met. As we innovate & go electric, we still have work to do to support & serve our @Ford customers. Good progress this year. More to come!⚡ pic.twitter.com/2eayC8DQRI — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 7, 2023

In an effort to make electrification easier and less costly for commercial customers, Ford plans to install 30,000 EV charging ports for businesses by 2030.

Note: In addition to his role at Ford, Farley has a specific and important role on the board of directors at Harley-Davidson. CEO Jochen Zeitz nominated Farley to join the board to help prepare the motorcycle company for an electric future.