Biden Taunts Trump Over Soaring GDP, “Nobody Would Have Believed It”

At its online attack and response social media arm Biden-Harris HQ, the Biden campaign continues to make much of its case against Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans by quoting Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. An extreme example that went viral featured Texas Congressman Chip Roy excoriating his fellow GOPers in the House as the ultimate “do-nothing Congress” — to borrow President Harry Truman’s characterization of his era’s lazy legislators.

Roy’s rhetorical blast, gleefully shared by Biden’s team, included the Texan memorably asking his colleagues to “give me one thing to campaign on, give me one thing to say that we did.”

But hitting Congress with their own self-criticism is minor league action compared to kicking around GOP presidential frontrunner — and former President — Donald Trump with his own words.

Most often with the Biden campaign this involves Trump exclaiming his seemingly fascist tendencies or boasting about having singlehandedly ended abortion rights with his SCOTUS appointments.

But now Biden’s team is hitting Trump’s economic boasts and comparing them with Biden’s own measurably stronger economic achievements. Featuring clips of Trump boasting about “setting records” with a GDP of 2.6 percent, Biden’s team not so casually mentions that GDP under the current administration’s leadership is now at a soaring 4.9 percent.

Trump in 2017: “GDP just released at 2.6 percent. We’re setting economic records and we’re very proud of it”



GDP hit 4.9 percent under @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/7mXx9fCCbr — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 22, 2023

Another Biden team share shows Trump saying “we’re doing very well” and “nobody would have believed it” about a 3.2 percent GDP. Again, Biden contrasts this with the current 4.9 percent.