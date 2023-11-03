U.S. Congresswoman Rages Joe Biden Has “Done Wire Fraud”

U.S. Congressmen James Comer (R-KY) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) have accused President Joe Biden of taking bribes and other crimes, and have launched investigations into the President as the respective chairs of two powerful committees, House Oversight and House Judiciary.

Their investigations have so far failed to yield evidence of wrongdoing by Biden, but both efforts have produced innuendo that ultimately led former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to unilaterally authorize a Biden impeachment inquiry.

With a copy of a $40K check written to Biden in 2017 currently circulating as a result of the investigations, U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) now says that “everything they accuse Donald Trump of doing, Joe Biden actually has done. Wire fraud, money laundering, bribery, you name it.”

Nancy Mace claims that Biden is guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery pic.twitter.com/9EfaQ1cI9P — Acyn (@Acyn) November 2, 2023

The check is from Sara Biden — the President’s sister-in-law — and its memo section says “loan repayment.”

Comer has said of the check: “It’s certainly plausible that this payment where James and Sara used funds from China was indeed a loan repayment to Joe — but even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name with money from China no less.”

As for Mace’s categorization of Biden’s alleged crimes, it is not true, of course, that “everything they accuse Donald Trump of doing, Joe Biden actually has done.” Not even Jordan and Comer have suggested Biden has done even half of what Trump is accused of having done.

Trump stands accused in four separate cases of 91 criminal counts — 44 federal charges and 47 state charges, all felonies — including a plot to reverse the 2020 election results and keep himself in power.

Joe Biden has been accused on television and on the internet, but not in an American courtroom, of what Mace characterizes as “wire fraud, money laundering, bribery.” Of the 91 counts Trump faces, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery aren’t distinct among them.