U.S. Congressman Challenges X CEO After Tucker Carlson “Antisemitic Screed”

Former Fox News top dog turned Elon Musk X-man Tucker Carlson mentions the “calls for white genocide” in the video below, and Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) points to the episode as an example of X’s hypocrisy on hate speech promises.
Attaching the video to a post by new X CEO Linda Yaccarino in which she promoted X’s stance against discrimination on the platform, Lieu pulls out Yaccarino’s quote — “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination” — and appends a question: “Really?”
Lieu follows up his “Really?” with “because the below antisemitic screed is branded ‘Tucker on X.’ Full stop.”
That sounds, to Lieu, like X embraces Carlson’s rhetoric, rather than battles against it.
Dear @lindayaX: You wrote “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.” Really?— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 17, 2023
Because the below antisemitic screed is branded “Tucker on X.” Full stop. https://t.co/XrMOOwTBRl pic.twitter.com/N9jYmAavZT
“White genocide” — Carlson’s phrase this time around — is also known as “White replacement” (which he also uses) and “the great replacement theory,” which holds that increasing population diversity — in the country, on the planet, and among the ruling classes — lowers the percentage of white people and endangers white influence and power.
Prominent iterations of the theory, as enumerated by Immigration Forum, are:
- Rhetoric of invasion: The theory often uses martial and violent rhetoric of a migrant “invasion” that must be stopped before it “conquers” “white America.”
- Voter replacement: The theory also sometimes incorporates the inaccurate assumption that nonwhite immigrants will vote a certain way, and therefore pro-immigration policies are designed by elites to diminish the political influence of white Americans.
- Antisemitism: In still other iterations, the theory can be found embedded in a web of other xenophobic conspiracies, including antisemitic notions that Jewish elites are responsible for the “replacement” plot.