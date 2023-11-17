U.S. Congressman Challenges X CEO After Tucker Carlson “Antisemitic Screed”

Former Fox News top dog turned Elon Musk X-man Tucker Carlson mentions the “calls for white genocide” in the video below, and Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) points to the episode as an example of X’s hypocrisy on hate speech promises.

Attaching the video to a post by new X CEO Linda Yaccarino in which she promoted X’s stance against discrimination on the platform, Lieu pulls out Yaccarino’s quote — “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination” — and appends a question: “Really?”

Lieu follows up his “Really?” with “because the below antisemitic screed is branded ‘Tucker on X.’ Full stop.”

That sounds, to Lieu, like X embraces Carlson’s rhetoric, rather than battles against it.

Dear @lindayaX: You wrote “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination.” Really?



Because the below antisemitic screed is branded “Tucker on X.” Full stop. https://t.co/XrMOOwTBRl pic.twitter.com/N9jYmAavZT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 17, 2023

“White genocide” — Carlson’s phrase this time around — is also known as “White replacement” (which he also uses) and “the great replacement theory,” which holds that increasing population diversity — in the country, on the planet, and among the ruling classes — lowers the percentage of white people and endangers white influence and power.

Prominent iterations of the theory, as enumerated by Immigration Forum, are: