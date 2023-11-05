Republican Dads Voting For Democrats “For Their Daughters”

Olivia Julianna describes herself on the social media network X as a “20 Pro-Growth Progressive, Fourth Generation Texan, and Abortion Rights Advocate.”

As seen below, in February at the White House, Julianna had the “distinct honor” of telling President Biden “because of the American Rescue Plan” she’s the first person in her family to graduate from college.

I had the distinct honor of telling @POTUS that because of the American Rescue Plan I’ll be the first person in my family to graduate from college.



He said “God Bless Ya and congratulations.”



Thank you President Biden! pic.twitter.com/Czom0sojtv — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) February 8, 2023

This November, hours before Election Day, Julianna reports: “I’m touched by the growing number of Republican dads who are voting for democrats for their daughters. I never would have thought my dad who voted for Trump would be making promises to block walk with me for democratic candidates, yet here we are.”

She added: “And he absolutely will not vote for Trump ever again.”

Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson (D) who is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) replied to the post: “Yay! Hearing this in TN too!”

Julianna isn’t the only female Democrat with a Republican dad who vows to vote for Biden over Trump. Tina Seaver, an organizer for incumbent Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear‘s gubernatorial campaign (against Republican state Attorney General Daniel Cameron) chimed in, “My dad is officially a Republican for Beshear!”

As of Friday, November 3, Beshear (who supports access to abortion) and Cameron (who opposes abortion) were in a dead heat. According to an Emerson College Polling survey, the two candidates are “tied at 47 percent with 4 percent of respondents saying they were undecided and 2 percent saying someone else.”

my republican, 75 year old dad voted for biden last time and he will vote for him again this time, if the other option is Trump. Ditto for my 75 year old mom! — Amazing Amy (@amygsawyer) November 4, 2023

Democrat “Amazing Amy” chimed in on X: “my republican, 75 year old dad voted for Biden last time and he will vote for him again this time, if the other option is Trump. Ditto for my 75 year old mom!”