Meghan McCain Drops F-Bomb, “I Really Need Republicans to Explain”

Political pundit Megan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator and GOP 2008 presidential nominee John McCain, is voicing her opinions on the Israel-Hamas war and how Americans are reacting to the war.

The self-described “rabble rouser” dropped an F-bomb on media outlet Salon which ran an article titled, “MAGA and Christian Nationalism: Bigger threat to America than Hamas could ever be.” Note: The article runs an alternative title on the website: ‘Far-Right MAGA Theocrats: Most Dangerous Threat to America.’

McCain, who is a Christian, a Republican and not a supporter of the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, appears to have announced her endorsement of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who has reportedly “jumped into second place in the Republican primary,” in front of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

McCain wrote: “A lot of problems in the world would be solved if we just nominate Nikki Haley — so I really need republicans to explain to me in this moment when the world is on fire and the jobs numbers are such garbage why we are gambling with a disgraced lunatic?“

Note: Meghan McCain has been critical of Haley in the past. In December 2019, after Haley said in an interview on The Glenn Beck Podcast that the Confederate flag was about “service, and sacrifice and heritage” until the Charleston Church shooting “hijacked everything that people thought of” the flag, McCain criticized Haley’s comments and said the Confederate flag is “a symbol of racism.”

As a co-host on The View, McCain predicted then that Haley would run for the presidency and “does know better.” McCain also predicted that Haley’s comments about the Confederate flag “will haunt her.”