U.S. Senator Complains of “Most Unusual” NFL Missed Calls

Republicans in Washington, D.C. are having issues finding consensus — at least in the mission critical business of replacing ousted Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House. But if there is one thing everybody has learned to complain about — it’s the refs.

Complaining about referees is darn near a national pastime and will always find sympathetic ears among like-minded fans. Building consensus — in South Florida, anyway — can start with implying that the referees did the Dolphins wrong.

So it is that U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) took a break from his more serious business — the Senator recently suggested the U.S. might have to go to war with Iran — and instead offered his social media analysis of the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles. (The Dolphins lost the Sunday Night Football event, 31-17.)

Rubio admits that “Philadelphia is an elite team and outplayed Miami,” yet hopes to see Miami face Philadelphia again in the future.

If they do face each other again, Rubio hopes the Dolphins team is “not missing 2 Pro-Bowl corners, 3 of 5 starting o-linemen including a Pro-Bowl tackle.” The Senator also hopes the future game will transpire “without the most unusual string of missed officiating calls in recent memory.”

Philadelphia is an elite team and outplayed Miami on #SNF



I hope we get to see #MIAvsPHI again but with a Dolphins team not missing 2 Pro-Bowl corners, 3 of 5 starting o-linemen including a Pro-Bowl tackle and without the most unusual string of missed officiating calls in… pic.twitter.com/Y6NqgvnokK — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 23, 2023

Miami Dolphins fans agree with Rubio on the missed calls. As one told Rubio: “Bring this to congress for immediate investigation.” That will be something many can find consensus on — except, of course, the lawmakers from the state of Pennsylvania.