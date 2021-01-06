Convicted Jan 6 Rioter Running for Congress To Put Biden “In Handcuffs”

Derrick Evans is a former West Virginia State Delegate who participated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol. On March 18, 2022, Evans pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder and was sentenced to 90 days in prison in June 2022.

On the one year anniversary of his release from a federal prison, where Evans says he was “held hostage,” the 38-year-old West Virginia native is announcing that he’s running for U.S. Congress, in the state’s First Congressional District.

Evans, who has recently renounced his admission of guilt for his actions on January 6 (he calls himself a J6 Patriot), aspires as an elected congressman to “take this battle to their front door the same way they brought it to mine.”

Today, Evans shared the photo below of him with former president Donald Trump. Evans wrote: “iNsUrReCtIoN Liberals scream this claiming I’m not eligible to run. A George Soros backed group has already tried to keep me off the ballot. The WVSOS said I was never charged, let alone convicted of insurrection. President Trump & myself will both be on the ballot in 2024.”

According to Evans’s congressional campaign website, he has been endorsed by MAGA advocates Mike Lindell of MyPillow and Laura Loomer.

Evans, continues to assert his belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and says “mo amount of time in prison will change those facts.” He added: “I want to see Biden dragged out of the Oval Office in handcuffs for his crimes against the American people.”