U.S. Congresswoman Warns: “They Told Us To Stay Inside, Use Underground Tunnels”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a video that captures a group of men unloading a flatbed truck and setting up guard rails along a street at night.

Greene captioned the video (which was originally posted by anonymous X user “Anny”): “Last night Cap Police put up bike racks bc of expected Pro Palestinian protest today and Intel that members of congress will be targeted. They told us to stay inside and only use the underground tunnels. Biden admin wants to go to war. I’m for peace!”

pic.twitter.com/YksBCgpCqP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 18, 2023

The X user “Anny” — whose profile says AMERICA FIRST — posted the video last night with the caption: “Washington DC, Happening Now: Bike rack fencing is going up around the Capitol tonight ahead of potential protests tomorrow. Must be for theaga (sic) terrorists.”

“Washington D.C. and other areas of the country” have been as CBS reports “on heightened alert as law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols” since the Hamas attacks on Israel and beginnings of the Israeli retaliation.

Note: The United States Capitol Police, the federal law enforcement agency which is charged with protecting the United States Congress and which responded to the attack of the Capitol on January 6, has been using X to issue information on protests at the Capitol this afternoon.

We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) October 18, 2023

Despite some activity reported by the Capitol Police, Congress has been operating unimpeded by the protests, able to proceed with voting again today to elect a House Speaker without success, as GOP nominee Jim Jordan fell short for the second time of the required 217 votes needed to win the gavel.