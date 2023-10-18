Congressman Apologizes After Attack “Email Sent Without Approval”

While the U.S. House of Representatives again tallied votes for the next Speaker of the House — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio did not receive enough votes in the second round — U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) shared an email sent from Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s (R-FL) office.

The email from Gaetz’s office reads: “RINO’s are working with RADICAL DEMOCRATS like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan, and Tlaib to BLOCK JIM JORDAN from becoming SPEAKER!!”

Lawler replied to the email: “Does someone want to tell Matt Gaetz that he worked with RADICAL DEMOCRATS like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan, and Tlaib to remove Kevin McCarthy, a REPUBLICAN SPEAKER.”

In his response, Gaetz said his office made an error in sending the email to Lawler — the email bashing “RINOS” who aren’t voting for Jordan was meant to be sent only to constituents, not Congress members.

Gaetz, who acknowledged the email could be seen as an “attack,” replied to Lawler: “This email was sent by a vendor without my team’s approval. It should not have been sent. I sincerely apologize to Mike Lawler and anyone else who felt targeted by this I’ll-conceived (sic) email message. I will make changes to ensure this does not happen again. I intend to heed Speaker-Designate Jordan’s call to not attack fellow Republicans as we work through this.”