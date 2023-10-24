U.S. Congresswoman Claims Trump “Defeated ISIS”

U.S. Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL), who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump when she ran for the House of the Representatives seat she assumed in 2021, is one of the members of the House who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election which Joe Biden won. (147 Republicans voted to overturn the election results.)

Miller is currently reciprocating Trump’s support during his current re-election campaign.

With the photo below of Trump sitting next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House where they signed the Abraham Accords, Miller wrote: “The ‘media’ will not show you this picture because they do not want you to remember the historic Middle East PEACE we had under President Trump. SHARE THIS PICTURE. President Trump defeated ISIS, killed terrorist leaders, and signed peace deals. We need him back!”

The "media" will not show you this picture because they do not want you to remember the historic Middle East PEACE we had under President Trump. SHARE THIS PICTURE.



President Trump defeated ISIS, killed terrorist leaders, and signed peace deals. We need him back! pic.twitter.com/ahMjpRyHuK — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) October 20, 2023

Note: ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), an active terrorist organization, is not — as Miller claims — defeated. Today while in Israel with Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that “France is ready for the coalition, which is fighting in Iraq and Syria against ISIS, to also fight against Hamas.” The United States is part of that coalition.

The accord between Netanyahu and Trump didn’t last long. After the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, Trump criticized Netanyahu for “not being prepared.” Trump also claimed during a recent campaign rally: “If the election wasn’t rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel.”