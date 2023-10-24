Mary Trump Slams New Witness’s “Crocodile Tears”

Blood links former President Donald Trump with his niece Mary Trump, but everything else sets them apart. Mary Trump believes her uncle to be — as the title of her book suggests — the “most dangerous man in the world.” And she has made a career, as her uncle will be the first to tell you, using her last name to denigrate the former President.

[Note: Mary Trump has sued her uncle, accusing him of stripping her of part of her inheritance — her late father, Fred, was Donald Trump’s older brother. She lost the case.]

Below, she calls the night Trump was elected “one of the worst nights of my life” and admits she “took it personal.”

Considering her uncle an enemy of democracy, Mary Trump cheers each time one of the nuts or bolts of the Trump machine comes loose, which has been happening in court rooms a lot this year. (Trump, of course, has been indicted in four separate criminal cases.)

In Fulton County Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is prosecuting a RICO racketeering case against Trump and more than a dozen co-defendants, four co-defendants have pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for testimony in the sprawling election interference case. The latest of these, former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, openly wept as she made a statement agreeing to the lenient terms of her plea deal.

Ellis, now the newest witness for the prosecution, said that if she “knew then what she knows now” she would not have agreed to represent the Trump campaign’s election efforts.

Like many, Mary Trump wants to know what DA Willis may already know — that is, what Ellis knows and when she knew it.

I’d love to know what Jenna Ellis knows now that she didn’t know then.



4…She's the 4th defendant to take a plea deal… pic.twitter.com/yLbNXrqHcw — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 24, 2023

But though Ellis seems poised to deliver testimony detrimental to the former President, Mary Trump hasn’t changed her mind about the level of trustworthiness that any member of the Trump team should inspire. Were Ellis’s tears performative or genuine?

Mary Trump calls them “crocodile tears” and says they “aren’t fooling anyone.”