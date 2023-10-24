Chris Christie Slams Biden’s “Obsession To Make Iran Nice Folks”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced today that he received enough donors to participate in the third GOP presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday, November 8, the day after Election Day.

The other three candidates who have qualified (so far) and will participate in the debate are: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and investor Vivek Ramaswamy. (Note: GOP frontrunner Donald Trump has opted-out of the debates.)

While on the campaign trail, Christie was interviewed by radio host and Washington Post contributor Hugh Hewitt, who asked the presidential candidate if President Biden has been clear about Iran’s complicity in the Hamas attacks on Israel two weeks ago.

Christie replied no, and said the Biden administration has “danced around it a bit. I don’t think there’s any reason to dance here. We know that Hamas would not be able to pull these things off without the support of Iran and the complicity of Iran. And I think that’s one of the areas where President Biden has fallen down during this period of time. You know, I don’t know what it is with Biden and Obama and their obsession with trying to make Iran nice folks. They’re not.”

Christie took another shot at Biden’s handling of Iran and added: “Biden continues to want to play kind of the John Kerry game here. We didn’t elect John Kerry in 2004 for attitudes like that. And Joe Biden should learn his lesson watching that.”

[“A John F. Kerry administration would propose to Iran that the Islamic state be allowed to keep its nuclear power plants in exchange for giving up the right to retain the nuclear fuel that could be used for bomb-making,” The Washington Post reported in 2004.]

I can tell you that this story and these allegations are unequivocally false. This never happened – either when I was Secretary of State or since. https://t.co/BTOdFE1khW — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) April 26, 2021

[Note: Throughout the 12-minute interview with Hewitt, Christie — who has been running on an aggressive anti-Trump campaign — mentioned his GOP opponent just twice and shifted most of his criticism to President Biden, who he mentioned seven times.]