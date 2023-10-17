U.S. Congressman Warns Jim Jordan’s “Simple” 3-Part Agenda Endangers Americans

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) says GOP candidate for House Speaker Jim Jordan (R-OH) is a danger to specific rights and privileges that “everyday Americans” depend on — and to American democracy at its core. Lieu warns that Americans “can’t afford extreme MAGA Republican Jim Jordan.”

Describing Jordan’s agenda as a “simple” three-point plan, Lieu says Jordan will 1) do Donald Trump’s bidding to criminalize abortion, 2) cut Social Security and Medicare, and 3) “weaken democracy.”

Everyday Americans can’t afford extreme MAGA Republican Jim Jordan. His agenda is simple: doing Trump’s bidding to criminalize abortion, slash Social Security and Medicare, and weaken democracy. — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) October 16, 2023

Republicans like the ousted Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney say Jordan has already worked to upend democracy and disenfranchise everyday Americans, when he called on the Constitution to be subverted on January 6, 2021 so that Donald Trump could hold onto power. (Jordan predictably has Trump’s endorsement for the Speaker job.)

“If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution,” Cheney said. Lieu adds Social Security and Medicare to the list of dangers a Jordan Speakership presents, knowing that Americans will calculate pocketbook issues like reduced payments more readily than abstract issues like the fate of democracy.

Jim Jordan was involved in Trump's conspiracy to steal the election and seize power; he urged that Pence refuse to count lawful electoral votes. If Rs nominate Jordan to be Speaker, they will be abandoning the Constitution. They’ll lose the House majority and they’ll deserve to. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 13, 2023

Lieu’s concerns on Social Security and Medicare echo those of the White House, which issued a statement this week saying: “House Republicans may have spent the past week at each other’s throats. But cutting Social Security and Medicare continues to be one proposal that truly unites their conference.”