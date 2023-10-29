Monica Lewinsky Throws Sexual Innuendo Back At House Speaker

Twenty-five years ago, President Bill Clinton was impeached. He was accused of giving false testimony to a grand jury and obstruction of justice regarding his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. (Clinton was subsequently found not guilty in the Senate.)

Lewinsky, an anti-bullying advocate, writer and entrepreneur, has amassed 1.1 million followers on the social media platform X, where she often shares her opinions and observations regarding politicians. This year, she’s been dropping some doozies on the GOP presidential primary candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Hint: She’s not a fan.)

When ultra-conservative Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected as the new Speaker of the House last week, he explained why his wife was not in attendance for his installment in the big new role by saying: “She’s spent the last couple of weeks on her knees in prayer to the Lord. And, um, she’s a little worn out.”

Lewinsky replied cheekily: “not touching this.”

Lewinsky’s fans and friends are going wild over her clever comment. Political pundit Molly Jong-Fast replied to Lewinsky: “I love you,” and Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project replied: “A+++ tweet.”

Note: It’s not the first time Lewinsky has trolled a Republican “on his knees.” In 2019, when then-Vice President Mike Pence said Americans should spend “more time on your knees than on the internet,” the former intern replied (with a blushing emoji): “An internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.”