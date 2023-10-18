Mitt Romney Throws Dog Analogy at Jim Jordan

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who announced he will not seek reelection in 2024, spoke with CBS News correspondent Nora O’Donnell about why he thinks the House of Representatives is having trouble electing a new speaker after ousting Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca).

Romney said Republican nominee Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is “probably not the first choice I would have made” for a new House speaker, and blames the party for “letting the tail wag the dog” by nominating Jordan.

Romney claims the majority of Republicans in the House would like to see someone who represents “more of the mainstream of our party; Jim Jordan represents a small part of the party, but a very vocal part of the party, and they’ve been calling the shots.”

Romney predicts that if Jordan “does get the job, it’ll be a case of the dog catching the car.” He added: “There are people in Washington who go there to bark, to make noise, not to make law, but to make noise. I think Jim Jordan would call himself one of those.”

Romney points out that actually passing law — not just in the House but in the Senate and by the President — “is a different matter.” Note: Jim Jordan has been in the House for 16 years and has yet to pass a bill.