Lauren Boebert Cheers “Matt Gaetz Is Right!”

Rep. Lauren Boebert says she knows people think the House of Representatives is “chaos right now” — but still the Congresswoman says it “sure beats Pelosi’s House where everyone Zoomed in from their districts.” Boebert joins perhaps the only consensus in the country right now with her statement, which essentially says she’s glad the days of the global pandemic are over and people can be together safely in a room.

Some call DC chaos right now.



Call it what you may, but this sure beats Pelosi’s House where everyone Zoomed in from their districts.



Things are messy sometimes, but I’m glad to be here fighting for you! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 2, 2023

Other consensus in Washington remains elusive, as what Boebert described as “messy” turned into the historic ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by Rep. Matt Gaetz and hardline Republicans. “Democrats joined with a small group of hard-liners in Mr. McCarthy’s own party to strip the California Republican of the speaker’s gavel in a 216 to 210 vote,” the Times reports.

In all, just eight Republicans voted to remove McCarthy: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana. Boebert was not among them.

But sharing the speech below, Boebert cheers on Gaetz as he spoils for the McCarthy fight, accusing the now-former Speaker of doing business as usual in trying to pass continuing resolutions and refusing to break up appropriations into individual spending bills (single subject appropriations bills) — that is, for example, to separate money for Defense from money for the Department of Education.

.@MattGaetz is right! We only voted on four individual spending bills last week because a few of us want change and refused to vote for another CR. https://t.co/iaJUWPiZj4 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 3, 2023

Boebert exclaims “Matt Gaetz is right!” and says: “We only voted on four individual spending bills last week because a few of us want change.” Those votes were on appropriations bills for the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State and Agriculture.