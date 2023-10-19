Kamala Harris’ Husband Receives 18,000 Letters from Jewish Children

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke after the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

He said: “Like all Jews, I feel a deep, visceral connection to Israel and its people. The images we are seeing from Israel will be seared in our brains forever. This was the mass murder of innocent civilians. We grieve with you, and we stand with you.”

Note: Emhoff is the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president in U.S. history.

We grieve with you, and we stand with you. pic.twitter.com/qWqCynQJwG — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) October 13, 2023

This week, Emhoff shared photos (below) from a meeting with Jewish children visiting at the White House, where the group delivered more than 18,000 letters.

Yesterday, a group of Jewish students delivered 18,000+ letters to the White House. These letters were written by people all around the world and thank @POTUS and @VP for their support of Israel. It’s hard to describe how much these letters mean. pic.twitter.com/U3Mqn5cysN — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) October 19, 2023

In May 2023, Emhoff was part of the White House team that launched the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, the country’s first comprehensive strategy aimed at combatting antisemitism. President Biden called it “most ambitious and comprehensive U.S. government-led effort to fight antisemitism in American history.”